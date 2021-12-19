THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday 19 December 2021, 14:01



A 40-year-old woman had to be transferred to the hospital this Sunday after being injured when rushing down an embankment with her vehicle on the road between San Félix and the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate, in Cartagena, next to the ITV and the train tracks.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received, at 11.13 a.m., a call reporting the accident. The witness indicated that the victim was trapped and unconscious. Patrols from the Civil Guard, Local Police, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Civil Protection Service of the Cartagena City Council and a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 attended the scene.

Once released by the firefighters, the injured woman was treated ‘in situ’ by the health workers and was later transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.