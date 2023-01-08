A 40-year-old man was injured this Sunday in a traffic accident due to the collision between a motorcycle and a car in Cartagena. The 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call warning of what happened at around 9:45 a.m. The accident took place in the Cartagena town of Casas de Tallante and left the motorcyclist injured but conscious while the driver of the vehicle was in a state of shock.

The accident was witnessed by Cartagena Civil Protection units that were in the area. An ambulance from the Civil Protection of Cartagena attended to the injured person in the first instance. The motorcyclist was transferred to the Santa Lucia General University Hospital in Cartagena, with polytrauma, by an ambulance from the 061 Emergency Management and Health Emergencies.