The false promises of Cyberpunk 2077 continues to bring tail And it is that what has become clear to the players throughout these weeks with the game in our hands is that it is far from being everything that CD Projekt promised. We are not going to go into whether it is a good or bad game, for that an analysis would be necessary.

Continuing with the topic that concerns us here today, one of the best known channels when creating videos about videogames thanks to its E3 specials or how critical it has been with Ubisoft for its past downgrades brings us a video of 40 minutes or more no less. The most curious of Crowbcat is that it is not necessary to narrate any piece with his voice, Just putting statements and images face to face reveals the false promises of Cyberpunk 2077. To give you an idea, it has been uploaded for about 4 hours and is already a little over half a million views.

The video, as you can see, is quite long but it is certainly worth watching to realize how CD Projekt has not been able to fulfill all that it promised in its day, launching a game that is far from being considered final. In fact, rumors about the horrible development of the project are once again the order of the day, to the point that the CEO of the company has answered the source of them.

Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to give us something to talk about throughout 2021, that’s something we are clear about, what remains to be seen is whether it will do it to change the dynamics or to anger and disappoint, even more, the players.