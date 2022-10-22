The story of little Emerie Servantes, a girl who discovered she had leukemia and who lost her mom and dad

The girl of the images calls Emerie Servantes. When life decides to be tough, no one can do anything about it.

Having a child is one of the most important decisions in life and being a parent is even more so, because it means having to make incredibly difficult decisions, which you never expected. And that’s exactly what happened to Emerie Servantes’ mom and dad.

One day they found the heartbreaking news that their two-year-old daughter had gods Health problems. In the last period she had stopped eating and refused any kind of food, she had become listless and spent the days on her bed. After the visit, the doctors found that she was anemic and recommended transfusions. But after other exams, they came to the sad diagnosis.

Little Emerie was suffering from leukemia. Soon after, she was forced to undergo several treatments and chemotherapy sessions. She was still too young to understand what was happening. She was crying and begging her mom not to leave her alone, she was afraid that those people in white coats, could harm her.

The mother and father were divorced, but after that news they remained united and worked together for the good of the little girl. When she started losing her hair, they both got it shaved to zero to make her feel less alone.

Eventually, the improvements came. Everything would return to normal, but then life decided to be back cruel.

After two years of therapy, on March 27, 2022, his mother is died in a serious road accidentrun over by a drunk man.

The little girl started suffering from separation anxiety and started to bond with his dad. The man made sure he was always there for his little girl and couldn’t work.

So he created one fundraising page. It has received incredible support from the community and also from the people of the web. In his appeal to her, she begged people to continue supporting her little girl if something happened to him one day. She knew of have cancer and she couldn’t believe that he would leave her too. Last September 29th is deceased. Within 5 months, little Emerie was left without her mother and her father.

Today at her side is her grandmother, who supports her every day and does not let go of her hand while she faces her therapies. So many people have fulfilled her dad’s wish and continue to send her money to help her to face life it’s at grow up happy.