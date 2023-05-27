Valeria the 4-year-old girl who died in bouncy castles: the owner of the structure arrested

The little girl was only 4 years old Valeria, the little girl who unfortunately died of suffocation on a bouncy castle. From the complaint filed by her parents, the people who were supposed to keep the little ones under control were distracted by their cell phones.

The story obviously shocked thousands of people and the police, they decided to stop the owner of those bouncy castles, who now risks up to 8 years’ imprisonment.

The events took place over the weekend Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May. Precisely in the city of Mykolaivwhich is located in the southern part of Ukraine.

The little girl and her mother had gone out to spend some time outdoors and also to have fun play the little one, together with her peers. For them it seemed to be a day like any other and her mother, she had just told her daughter who she was time to leave.

From the story of a family friend, Valeria had asked to be able to play for a few more minutes. However, the woman no longer feeling the laugh of his daughter, asked the assistants to go to check.

Actually Anna, mom was in a corner reserved for parents in which unfortunately it is not possible to see the children. But when the boys found her, the little one was already there lifeless.

The death of little Valeria and the complaint of the family

This is where the call came from desperate to an ambulance. Some people even called doctors who were in a doctor’s office to get started right away resuscitation maneuvers.

Rescuers tried their best, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. For Valeria, unfortunately, there was now nothing more to be done and given how the events unfolded, her parents presented a complaint.

The mother said that the assistants, who had to take care of the little ones, were actually distracted by the mobile phones. Furthermore, from what emerged when the police arrived, they are all run away. The agents managed to arrest the owner of the games, who risks up to 8 years in prison.