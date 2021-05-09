A 4 year old boy, from New York, proved to be the number one fan of sponge Bob and, incidentally, surprised his mother by spending almost $ 3,000 in ice creams from the famous cartoon, which were sent to the house of the minor’s aunt.

The baby used his mother’s computer and entered the desperate mother’s credit card number.

Amazon rejected the return of the order made by the boy with autism.

Although adorable, Noah’s gesture was not seen that way by his mother, Jennifer Bryant, a social work student at New York University, who has three sons, as Amazon He refused to accept the return of the ice creams as they were non-refundable, local media said.

The decision of Amazon forced Bryant to pay the $ 2,618.85 that your son, a child with autism, invested in the purchase, without having the resources to do so.

A COLLECTION TO HELP THE MOM

Her friend and fellow student Katie Schloss came to her aid and opened a GoFundMe to help her pay the bill, with the goal of raising at least $ 2,619.

“Meet Noah, a 4-year-old from Brooklyn who loves SpongeBob so much that he managed to buy $ 2,618.85 worth of ice cream that was sent to his aunt’s house,” says the fundraising page.

“In case you’re wondering, there are 51 boxes, containing 918 ice creams “Also points out the note, accompanied by a photo of little Noah enjoying one of the products.

In less than 24 hours, more than $ 11,000 was raised, five times more than what the mother needed to pay the bill.

In the message he underlines the economic situation of the mother, who could not pay the bill, which was added to the student loans “and all the other expenses of her family.”

“Thank you very much for your amazing generosity,” Noah’s mother reacted, and indicated that after paying for the lollipops she will use the remaining money in “additional education and support” for the child, who suffers from autism.

EFE Agency.

