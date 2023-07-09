Sunday, July 9, 2023, 5:56 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 4-year-old boy has drowned this weekend in a private pool in Oropesa (Toledo). His body was found on Saturday night submerged in the pool of a house located on Santo Tomé street in this town of 2,600 inhabitants.

After being brought to the surface, the health services that came to the house – an emergency doctor and a mobile ICU – tried to revive him for 46 minutes but could only certify his death.

As a result of this event that is being investigated by the Civil Guard, the Oropesa City Council decreed this Sunday three days of official mourning during which the official flags of the municipality will fly at half mast. In addition, the festive events in honor of San Cristóbal that were taking place in the town were suspended. With this case there are already eleven children who have died by drowning in Spain so far this year.