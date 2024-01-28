An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Tokyo, Kanagawa and other areas in Japan on Sunday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, there were no immediate reports of material or human damage. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occurred at 08:59 a.m. today, Sunday local time (2359 Saturday GMT), and its epicenter was in Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 kilometers, with a magnitude of 4 on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale, the highest of which is 7. .

The agency added that no warning was issued about the possibility of tsunami waves.