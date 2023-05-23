An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Kahramanmaraş in southern Turkey. According to the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Management (AFAD) statement, the earthquake occurred at 19:06 pm on Monday, local time in Gokcen district, according to the Turkish Anadolu News Agency.

She added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers below the surface of the earth. It is noteworthy that two earthquakes measuring 7.7 degrees and 7.6 degrees on the Richter scale struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, followed by thousands of earthquakes. In all, more than 57,000 people have died in the two countries.