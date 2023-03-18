An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred this morning, Saturday, in the Gokson region of Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey. This came in a statement issued by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD, today, Saturday, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The statement indicated that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Gokson region, at a depth of 7 kilometers from the surface of the earth. On the sixth of February, two violent earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 degrees. The epicenter of the Turkish earthquake was the state of Kahramanmaraş, followed by thousands of violent aftershocks, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and left massive material damage.