An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Khorasan Razavi province, northeastern Iran, at dawn today, Friday. According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysical Institute of the University of Tehran, the earthquake occurred at dawn today, Friday, local time, according to the news agency (IRNA).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers from the surface of the earth in the outskirts of the city of Zabarkhan of the city of Nishapur, 41 kilometers southwest of the city of Mashhad, the center of Razavi Khorasan Province. There were no reports of damage from this earthquake.
