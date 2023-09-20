An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Egypt at dawn on Wednesday.

The National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research said in a statement that the institute’s National Seismic Network stations recorded an earthquake 265 kilometers northwest of Marsa Matrouh in northern Egypt.

She added that the earthquake occurred at 0433 local time (0133 GMT). The institute said that it had not received any information about feeling the tremor or about loss of life or property.