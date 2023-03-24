Another earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Friday, Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey.

A statement issued by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) stated that the epicenter of the earthquake occurred in Nur Haq district in Kahramanmaraş, at a depth of 15.5 km.

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck at dawn today, Friday, the province of Kahramanmaraş.

AFAD said in a statement that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.34 kilometers underground, at 03:39 local time, in the “Gokson” region of Kahramanmaraş, according to the Turkish Anatolia News Agency.

The earthquake comes after another with a magnitude of 5.3 that struck the same area on Thursday noon.