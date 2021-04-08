An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Aegean Sea off the coast of Mugla state, western Turkey, at dawn today.

This came according to a statement published by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management “AFAD”, on its website, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

The statement pointed out that the earthquake occurred off the coast of “Dacha” district in the aforementioned state at 0333 local time (0033 GMT), and at a depth of 6.22 kilometers.

There was no immediate news of any material or human losses as a result of the tremor.