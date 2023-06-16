The Port of Cartagena hosts this weekend the ‘Labyrinth of Delays in the Mediterranean Corridor’. It is a real 3D labyrinth promoted by the ‘#QuieroCorredor’ movement to raise awareness in society about the problems of this infrastructure and its continuous delays.

The director and general secretary of the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs behind the ‘#QuieroCorredor’ movement, Diego Lorente, warned this Friday, at the inauguration of the association, that “it has been many years of slowness.” Currently, “the project is underway, but when we started this journey in 2016 it was a project kept in a drawer, it is going slower than we would like,” according to him. In fact, he reported that the connection of the Region with the French border is expected to be ready from 2024 and between 2026 and 2027 that of Almería.

“We are used to the fact that the dates that are promised are not met,” he stressed, before adding that they “will not stop” until the project is a reality and that, precisely, with this type of action, they intend to “mobilize civil society so that they can see and touch the importance of the Mediterranean Corridor”.

During the inauguration of the facility, the president of Croem, José María Albarracín, affirmed that the businessmen are “the spearhead of civil society to demand that the execution be carried out from the French border to Algeciras and that delays are not suffered. Entrepreneurs will continue to push for this vital infrastructure to become a reality”.

For his part, the acting president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, pointed out that the Mediterranean Corridor is a “very necessary infrastructure in Spain and in the Region because we are one of the most exporting and tourist regions.” In this sense, he indicated the need for the Corridor “to connect us with the heart of Europe to carry the products and for the tourism sector it will be necessary for us to have a high speed and a real AVE and not the one they have tried to use.” bring to the city of Murcia».

The acting mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, also sees the continuous delays related to this infrastructure as “unjustifiable”. “The Mediterranean Corridor is key for Cartagena, the connection with the line of merchandise and passengers opens many doors for us and will allow us to connect our port to Asia, Northern Europe and the issuers of central Europe at a tourist level,” she assured.

It should be remembered that the Mediterranean Corridor is a double platform in international width and with high speed that will run from the French border to Algeciras, uniting such important cities as Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and Malaga, connecting them with the rest of Europe. .

The ‘Labyrinth of Delays in the Mediterranean Corridor’ installed in Cartagena is an itinerant infrastructure that will also soon pass through Antequera (Málaga), Barcelona and Alicante.