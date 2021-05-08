The man was transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital with a head trauma Emergency door of the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena, in a file photo. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

A 39-year-old man was injured this Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a truck that was damaged on the A-30 highway, in the Cartagena direction, at kilometer 189, in Cartagena.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received a call at 3:47 p.m., requesting health care for the injured man. Civil Guard agents, health workers and an ambulance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the site.

The paramedics verified that the wounded man had a head trauma. After being treated ‘in situ’, the man was transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena. The wounded man suffered neck pain and head trauma pending evaluation.