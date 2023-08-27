Sunday, August 27, 2023, 3:35 p.m.



Emergency health services rescued, treated and transferred to a medical center a 38-year-old man who was injured in the Sequén area, in Valle Perdido, municipality of Murcia. A forestry brigade and an ambulance from the 061 Emergency Management Department went to the scene of the events, which, after stabilizing the wounded man ‘in situ’, was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca General University Hospital.