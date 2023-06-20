Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:18



A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a woman during a mass in Murcia. According to the Corps, the individual, a Senegalese national, is facing a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation. Apparently, the parishioners held the man pending the arrival of the agents and he did not stop threatening and insulting those who stopped him.

The events occurred in the San Juan de Ávila church in the capital. Agents received a call reporting what had happened. Witnesses reported that the robbery had been carried out on a parishioner. The owner of the mobile indicated that she was listening to mass when the arrested man took his phone and put it in a bag in which she had his belongings. The parishioners, after threats and shoving, managed to recover the terminal.

The agents of the National Police proceeded to arrest the author of the events, who has at least nine previous arrests for the commission of various crimes. He was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of Murcia for the adoption of the pertinent judicial measures.