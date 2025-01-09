A 37 year old woman has been found dead in her home in the Coruña town of Camariñas this Wednesday. The body has been transferred to the University Hospital Complex of A Coruña (Chuac).

Investigation sources consulted by Europa Press have pointed out that, in the absence of an autopsy, No signs of criminality were found in a first inspectionso the hypothesis is a natural death derived from a possible influenza A.

112 has reported that it received a notice this morning with a request for health assistance, on Rúa Muiño do Vento, for a woman who did not respond to stimuli.

Research sources have confirmed that The paramedics tried to revive her.but they could only confirm his death.