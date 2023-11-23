A 37-year-old man has been attacked with a knife on Marcelo Usera Street, the main axis of the Usera district, in the south of the capital city, informs Emergencies Madrid. Samur doctors have stabilized and transferred the victim in serious condition to a hospital, who had several stab wounds to the face, abdomen and back. Previously, a police patrol, which was investigating the incident, found the injured man and gave him initial attention.

