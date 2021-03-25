Despite the efforts of some local police officers, who tried to carry out resuscitation maneuvers, the health workers were only able to certify the death upon arrival at the scene of the event. Stock image of a fire truck. / LV

A 37-year-old man has lost his life in the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday at set fire to your home in Alguazas, specifically in Saavedra Fajardo street.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia has received a notice from a patrol of the Local Police of Alguazas that was in the area at 5.49 hours in the morning. The agents have alerted of the fire in a second floor of a building of three heights and requested urgent medical assistance to attend a person who they had found unconscious.

Immediately, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium and also a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel traveled to the scene of the incident.

Upon arriving at the house, the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire, which had originated in the kitchen, while medical personnel treated the wounded man. Despite the initial efforts of the Local Police agents, who had practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, and the work of the health workers, nothing could be done to save the man’s life.