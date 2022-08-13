A 36-year-old motorcyclist died this Saturday in an accident in Moratalla, on the road that goes from Calasparra to Socovos, in Albacete. There were several calls that alerted 112 around 8:45 a.m. that they had found the man lying on the road and unconscious.

The 061 emergency service nurse instructed the witnesses to try to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the motorcyclist while the ambulance arrived at the scene. Once there, the toilets tried to save the man’s life, but he finally died as a result of his injuries.