THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, April 24, 2022, 7:36 p.m.



A 36-year-old motorcyclist died this Sunday afternoon after going off the road in Yecla. Specifically, the accident occurred on the road to Jumilla, as reported by the Emergency Coordination Center 112. At 5:05 p.m., several calls reported that, after the fall, the person affected had come off his safety helmet.

To the place of displacement, a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061, a Local Police patrol, a Civil Guard patrol and road maintenance personnel. Upon arrival, paramedics were unable to save the motorist’s life.