The event occurred at dawn in the town of Viana de Cega



01/14/2025



Updated at 08:35 a.m.





A 36 year old man has died around 3:00 a.m. this Tuesday after being stabbed while he was at his home in the Valladolid town of Viana de Cega by the ex-partner of the woman he lived with.

As explained by the Government’s deputy delegate, Jacinto Canales, The victim has received “several stab wounds in vital areas.” He has also detailed that the event resulted “slightly injured” the victim’s partnerwho was also at the Valladolid home and who turned out to be the former partner of the alleged aggressor.

The aggressor has also required medical attention for minor injuries and at this time he is detained at the Valladolid Civil Guard Headquarters.

The judge has ordered the removal of the body and the police and judicial investigation remains open.