Emergency Health Services have confirmed the death of a person, a 36 -year -old man, by firearm In the Purias district, municipality of Lorca (Murcia).

At 3.49 at dawn this Sunday, a call to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 reported on the event. Seven hooded people had entered the green bar of the aforementioned town with the intention of stealing, where the deceased worked as a goalkeeper

It was upon entering this establishment to commit a robbery when they wounded in gravity abdomen to a male of Senegalese origin with a firearm.

The local police and the Civil Guard moved to the place, which they requested health care urgent for an unconscious and wounded person.

Upon arriving at the place of the event, the toilets of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies of the Region of Murcia (061) They could only confirm the death.