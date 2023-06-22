Daily Star: 36-year-old man who looked pregnant in India lived with a twin in his stomach

In the Indian city of Nagpur, a 36-year-old man lived with a twin in his stomach. About it informs Daily Star.

It is noted that Sanju Bhagat’s belly was so large that he was nicknamed “the pregnant man” in the city. When he got to the hospital, the doctors suggested that he had a huge tumor. At the same time, the formation in his body was so large that it pressed on his diaphragm, and therefore he could hardly breathe.

However, during surgery, the doctor did not find what he expected. “He plunged his hand inside and said that there were a lot of bones. First, one limb appeared, then another. Then – fragments of the genitals, hair, limbs, jaw, ”said Bhagat about the operation. It turned out that the man had an anomaly known as fetus in fetu (embryo in the embryo). All this time, the parasitic twin has been developing inside the host twin.

