The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a 36-year-old man as alleged perpetrator of touching minors on the street in Olot, as police sources explained to the Catalan News Agency (ACN).

The arrest was made on Thursday after one of the victims filed a complaint with his parents when leaving the local hospital, as published by ‘El Punt Avui’.

The Mossos have arrested the alleged perpetrator, accused of sexually assaulting at least two girls of 9 and 12 years old, which has already been brought to justice.