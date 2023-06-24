Saturday, June 24, 2023, 1:30 p.m.



Emergency Health Services have treated and transferred to the hospital an injured man, a 35-year-old man, who has fallen from a tree, at a height of three meters, in the Los Conejos Urbanization, in the municipality of Molina de Segura.

The ‘1-1-2’ Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 10:12 a.m., giving notice of a young man falling from a height of about three meters in the aforementioned urbanization. The young man fell from a tree and a large branch fell on him.

Members of the National Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 have traveled to the place. The health personnel have treated him ‘in situ’ and later transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital Murcia polytraumatized.