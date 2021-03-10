He fell from a height of seven meters when he worked as a locksmith in a car wash Archive image of an ambulance from 061. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM

A 35-year-old man lost his life this Wednesday at rush from a height of seven meters when he worked as a locksmith in a car wash located on Rosa de los Vientos de Águilas street.

The Emergency Coordination Center received a call reporting the accident at 4:07 p.m. The caller indicated that the victim was immobile and unconscious after suffering the fall. Patrols of the Local Police and Civil Guard immediately moved to the place, as well as an ambulance from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061, whose health personnel could only certify the death.

Following the usual protocol, the Institute for Occupational Safety and Health was informed of this occupational accident.