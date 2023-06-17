Let’s start from here: who in 2008 had bought 100,000 dollars of Tesla shares, instead of spending the same amount on a Tesla Roadster, today would have 35 million dollars. The world of Tesla is known to be full of incredible curiosities, perfectly told in this video. But his adventurous stories have always been linked to the performance of the Stock Exchange.

We know that Tesla is “worth” more than many other car giants that produce millions of cars a year and that – as always – the collapse of the shares of Elon Musk’s company is expected. A cliché that is difficult to undermine even at a time like this where Tesla’s shares, despite being mainly exposed to the eastern hemisphere in an economic recovery phase, have silently begun to reflect an increasingly bearish outlook among sector observers and analysts .

But why? The reasons are many. New car sales in the US have been in a steady decline for nearly a decade, with 2022 being the weakest year since 2011. However, EVs accounted for 5.8% of all new cars sold, with a solid increase from the previous year’s 3.1% share.

It should also be remembered that China and Europe have accounted for the majority of electric vehicle sales in the world for over 5 years, with the former having a colossal market. In fact, electric vehicles accounted for 19% and 11% of all car sales in China and Europe last year. 5.2 million Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) were sold in China, while 807,180 Electric Vehicles were sold in the United States.

But that’s not all: Tesla in its homeland, America, was put under pressure by the advent of an ever-increasing number of new competitors, some with a consolidated status: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Ford, Cadillac, Hyundai , Kia and Nissan, among others, launched their electric vehicles in the US just last year and thus dented Tesla’s market share, which fell from 72% in 2021 to 65% in 2022. China presents a similar panorama, but much broader: over 94 brands collectively offer more than 300 models, ranging from just $5,000 to over $90,000. with local brands controlling 81% of the EV market. So Tesla – which had about 14% market share in 2021 – is now down to 8.8% in 2022.

We also know that a crucial factor in supporting the diffusion of electric vehicles is the recharging infrastructure network, which sees the United States far behind China and Europe. Just one figure to understand the issue: almost 1.8 million charging stations have been installed in China. And the province of Guangdong alone has 383,000, which is more than double the number of public stations in the whole United States… Of course, the relative lack of columns in the US is an obstacle to the accelerated adoption of BEVs for all manufacturers, not just for Tesla. But, as the competition becomes more crowded, Musk’s company sees the advantage of being the ‘first mover’, leader of the sector, lose on its national territory. And it is no coincidence that Tesla has built its own Supercharger charging network.

But let’s go back to the initial question: what will happen to the Tesla stock? And why does it continue to have a very high value despite all the analysts continuing to make negative forecasts with bearish prospects? Difficult to answer, but there are many reasons to be pessimistic. For example, industry observers agree that a limited range of models, rising costs, competition from cheaper options and local sentiment have hampered the company’s efforts to strengthen its position in China. Steadily increasing competition in its home territory, including from established automakers in Europe and Japan, threatens to erode Tesla’s dominant position. Additionally, large-scale recalls due to self-driving software flaws are likely to escalate as US regulators launch investigations into steering wheel defects. And these are the things that scare the stock market.

Therefore, the company’s stock cannot be expected to maintain the high value it continues to have. A further rationalization of Tesla’s share price cannot therefore be ruled out. This in theory because then Elon Musk has accustomed us to sensational twists with presentations of new models where he dances, successes of his space rocket, very high-level political meetings – like those of these days – and still openings of new Gigafactories or l ‘purchase of Twitter. All things that – as we know – literally drive the stock market crazy. So now the question is: how many millions would he have in 15 years if instead of buying a Model S he would invest the same 100 thousand dollars in Tesla shares?