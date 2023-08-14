A 34-year-old French tourist has died after falling off a cliff in Tossa de Mar (Girona) while trying to take a picture. The man crossed a fence that protected the path over Cala Futadera, slipped and fell into the void from a height of about 25-30 meters, according to the Generalitat Fire Brigade. After rescuing the victim, who was seriously injured, she was transferred by helicopter to the Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona, where he ended up dying due to the extent of the injuries.

The events, according to the Diari de Girona, took place around midnight last Saturday. Around 11:49 p.m., a person who was on the beach alerted the emergency services that someone had fallen from the cliff that overlooked Cala Futadera. Members of the local Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Generalitat Fire Brigade attended the scene, sending seven crews and activating GRAE units, both land and underwater and Maritime Rescue. The victim fell in an area of ​​difficult access, near the stairs that go down to the cove from the top of the cliff.

At about 2:27 in the morning, the rescuer from Salvamento Marítimo and the firefighters put the victim, who was unconscious, on a stretcher. Subsequently, the Maritime Rescue helicopter, which can fly at night and is based in Reus, transferred the victim and SEM personnel to the Girona airport and from there they were transferred to the Trueta Hospital. The visitor, who was in Tossa de Mar, in the Selva region, spending a few days with his family, died shortly after due to the seriousness of the injuries he sustained. The Catalan police, after opening an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the event, have determined that it was an accidental death.

