Angélique Angarni-Filopona native of the Caribbean island of Martinique and a stewardess by profession, has won, at 34 years old, the competition for Miss France 2025, becoming the oldest laureate in the history of the award, which has 95 editions.

“It is a dream that I was pursuing. At 34 years old, I have another vision of life and I want to be an inspiring woman on a large scale. “This shows that there is no expiration date for women who want to be Miss France,” declared the winner, who entered the contest as Miss Martinique.

Born on October 9, 1990, the stewardess of the small French airline Corsair was chosen as Miss France for the 2025 edition after a couple of years ago the criteria for participation in the beauty contest remove the age limit to be able to participate (24 years old).

Also two years ago, other criteria were modified and applications from transgender women who have changed their marital status.

As requirements, remaining to measure a minimum of 1.70 meters and do not consume alcohol or tobacco publicly.