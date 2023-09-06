Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 7:54 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A traffic accident in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar left a 34-year-old man injured after a vehicle and a scooter collided.

112 received a call at 6:36 p.m. reporting the collision, which occurred on Río Segura street in the town. The Emergency Coordination Center mobilized a Mobile Emergency Unit to the scene of the accident. The wounded man received the first medical care at the scene of the event. Subsequently, he had to be transferred to the Los Arcos hospital, in San Javier, due to multiple injuries that he presented.