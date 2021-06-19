It was the young man’s own relatives who requested urgent health care at 112, to whom they indicated that he was under the vehicle and was not breathing.

A man of approximately 33 years of age died this Saturday when he was trapped under the tractor with which he worked on a farm of his property located in the municipality of Bullas.

It was the young man’s own relatives who requested urgent health care at 112, to whom they indicated that he was under the tractor and was not breathing. Firefighters, a Mobile Emergency Unit and an ambulance and patrols from the Civil Guard and Civil Protection of Bullas traveled to the place of the accident, located on the Bullas-Totana RM-503 highway.

The health workers could only certify the death of the man trapped under the tractor. The rest of the troops remained in the place, waiting for the forensic doctor and the judicial authorities.