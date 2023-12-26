Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 1:54 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The French police arrested this Tuesday a 33-year-old man suspected of having murdered his wife and four children, ages 9 months, 4, 7 and 10 years, who were found dead on Christmas Day in an apartment near Paris. . The authorities discovered the bodies yesterday in their home in the city of Meaux, about 40 kilometers from the French capital, after the relatives had no news of them and notified the police, prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier reported in a statement. “The apartment did not show any signs of forced entry and the father of the family was absent,” he explained at first.

The man was finally arrested this Tuesday in Sevran, another suburb of Paris. According to a source close to the case, the 35-year-old mother and her children were murdered with a knife. The suspect had already stabbed his wife in the shoulder blade in 2019, the prosecutor explained.

The case was closed due to the husband's mental state, Jean-Baptiste said. The expert opinion then indicated that there was a problem of discernment in the suspect, a man of French nationality treated since 2017 for depressive and psychotic disorders.

Recently there have been two triple infanticides perpetrated by parents, both on the outskirts of the French capital. At the end of November, a 41-year-old man, already convicted of domestic violence, went to a police station to confess to the murder of his three daughters, aged between 4 and 11, in Alfortville.

A month before, a gendarme killed his three daughters and then committed suicide, at his home in Vémars. In France, an average of one feminicide is perpetrated every three days. Last year, 118 women were murdered by their spouse or ex-partner.