A 32-year-old hiker died after falling tens of meters onto the rocky terrain on Lagorai, in Trentino. The man, resident in Cassola, in the Vicenza area, was recovered in the early afternoon by the Trentino Emergenza helicopter crew and by the Tesino Alpine and Speleological Rescue Station, after being spotted under Cima d’Asta by some hikers, who they called the single emergency number 112 around 1.15pm. From an initial reconstruction, it seems that during the morning the man, alone, climbed towards the top of Asta from the Canalone dei Bassanesi. Once on the crest, he slipped and fell for over 50 metres.

The Trentino Emergenza Central requested the intervention of the helicopter that flew over from above. Having identified the hiker, the Alpine Rescue helicopter technician was hoisted to the site with the doctor, who could do nothing but confirm his death. With a second rotation, an operator from the Tesino Station was airlifted to altitude to provide support in the recovery operations. After receiving the authorization of the authorities, the rescuers hoisted the body aboard the helicopter, and then transferred it to Malga Sorgazza, where it was entrusted to the police.