The event occurred at 3.30 am this Sunday, on the Canteras road in the direction of La Azohía Pablo Sánchez / AGM

A 32-year-old woman died this Sunday on the road from Canteras to La Azohía, within the municipality of Cartagena, after going around the clock several times with the vehicle in which she was traveling and being trapped under the car.

The traffic accident occurred around 3:30 am this Sunday on the RM-22. The firefighters displaced to the scene of the accident had to intervene to remove the body of the deceased young woman. Three other people were traveling with her in the vehicle and were treated by a Mobile Emergency Unit of 061.

A Civil Guard patrol was mobilized to the point of the accident to guard the body until the arrival of the forensic team.