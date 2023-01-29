The transformation

Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, an Ohio woman whose mug shots went viral for scary face tattoos, showed off the dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove them. The woman first made headlines in December 2018 after being arrested in Ohio for theft and drug possession. Her mugshot showed her forehead covered in a spiderweb tattoo, along with a “Day of the Dead”-inspired skull around her eyes, cheeks, nose, and lips. In April 2019, Zebrasky and her ghoulish tattoos made headlines again after she was arrested again. But now, more than three years later, Zebrasky has turned his life around by completing a rehabilitation program. As part of her recovery process, she decided to get rid of all of her tattoos on her face to forget about her ex-boyfriend, a gang member (and who forced her to get tattooed), and change her life. . After rehab, Zebrasky turned to a Texas-based NGO called INK-nitiatve, which helps people remove unwanted tattoos and start a new life. With the support of family and her new partner, with whom she has a “healthier relationship,” Alyssa is documenting her de-inking journey on social media.



00:52