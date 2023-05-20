A 31-year-old man lost his right leg due to an explosion this Saturday in the Madrid municipality of Pelayos de la Presa (2,867 inhabitants, 63 km west of Madrid). The explosion occurred in a booth outside a house and the cause is being investigated by the Civil Guard.

The man’s leg is affected “in a catastrophic state” and suffers second- and third-degree burns on 40% of his body, according to a spokesman for the 112 Security and Emergency Agency of the Community of Madrid. Health workers from Summa 112 have stabilized him and transferred him by helicopter to the Hospital de La Paz, in the capital. “We received a call at 1:45 p.m. about an explosion that had occurred in the Travesía de San Pelayo,” says the spokesman. The house is located in an urbanization of chalets near the Monastery of Santa María la Real de Valdeiglesias, a 12th century building.

A spokeswoman for the Civil Guard reports that the specialists in deactivation of explosives, the Tédax, have sealed off the area.

The deflagration has startled the residents who were in the town square, where a United We Can rally was taking place. Councilor Mario Cuéllar, from that coalition, says that at 1:30 p.m. a very loud dry noise was heard coming from the monastery area. “We blamed it on a firecracker and we didn’t give it more importance,” says Cuéllar. The neighbors continued walking and doing their shopping and only minutes later they found out what had happened due to the arrival of the emergency personnel and the Civil Guard.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.