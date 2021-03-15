Researchers from the Odense Museum have found a “rare” bronze sword in excavations at Håre in West Funen, Denmark. The find has especially surprised archaeologists by the “Extraordinary” status in which it is located, since the weapon could date from 4th century, period of the Nordic Bronze Age. “We are facing a 3,000-year wonder,” he says in a release Jesper Hansen, chief curator of the museum.

A unique object

In addition to the fact that the bronze part is intact, another “unique” aspect that has caught the attention of researchers is that the handle of the sword, which is made with wood, horn Y studs attached to metal. On the other hand, it is a fairly heavy object, 1.3 kg (2.85 lbs.).

As archaeologists observed, the sword was placed in a settlement well as part of some kind of sacrifice, ritual or ceremony. This theory is because it was ornate and carefully wrapped in bast material, made of wood or vegetable fibers such as flax or hemp, before placing it in the ground and burying it.

It will be exhibited when the conservation work is finished

Due to the materials with which it is made, the conservation of this sword is a “complex matter”Therefore, the researchers have decided to disassemble the grip and keep the elements that make it up separately. Thus, metal, wood, horn and bast may be treated separately to guarantee its correct preservation.

Once the radiocarbon dating studies To find out its exact age and the conservation work, the sword will be reassembled and exhibited in the Montergarden museum facilities. “It will definitely be a tributary, as then we will be able to show and tell the full story of this Bronze Age wonder,” concludes the Odense Museum in its note.