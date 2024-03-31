The Dubai Misdemeanor Court convicted a 35-year-old Asian man, who threatened his wife via phone call with death and kidnapping her children from a previous husband, because he thought she would leave him to marry another, and fined him 3,000 dirhams after granting him clemency.

The facts of the case – as established by the court and reassured by its conscience – stated that the dispute had become severe between the victim and her husband, and she refused to settle the matter between them and return to the marital home, so he called her by phone, and a verbal altercation broke out between them, during which he made threats to kill her, kill her children, and kidnap them. She activated the loudspeaker during the call, so her sister heard it.

When the victim was questioned during the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, she said that she had been married to the accused for about three years and had no children from him. Family disputes arose between them, after which she initiated a divorce case and left the marital home.

She added that she received a phone call from him on the day of the incident, and he asked her to meet him to talk together and settle the differences between them, so she asked him to come to the building where she lives in one of the residential areas in Dubai, and she went down to the building with her sister, but as soon as he saw the latter, he left the place without speaking. with her.

She indicated that he called her immediately after he left and was very angry. He directed obscene words at her and threatened to kill her and her children and kidnap them. Her sister heard the call because she activated the loudspeaker feature.

Upon questioning the victim’s sister during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, she decided that the disputes had become severe between her sister and her husband, and she lived with her for three months, noting that she heard the call he made with the victim, and reported that he had made those threats to her.

For his part, the accused denied, during his investigation by the Public Prosecution, the charge against him, stating that he had been married to the victim for three years, and that disagreements arose between them, then she left the house for three months, and announced her desire for divorce, because she wanted to marry someone else.

In addition, the court prefaced its ruling by stating that the punishable threat does not prevent a statement or writing – whether it is by phone or by another person – from being considered a threat, provided that the statement is surrounded by some ambiguity or ambiguity, if it is likely to have the intended effect on the person. It is directed at him, and it is not required that the perpetrator have the intention to carry out the threatened act, as it is sufficient that the statements themselves include a violation of the victim’s security, tranquility, and personal freedom.

She indicated that she took note of the circumstances of the case and the evidentiary evidence, which included what the victim and her sister said, and what the accused admitted to during the investigations, and therefore she believes that he threatened his wife verbally, for which he must be punished. However, given the circumstances of the incident, the court granted him clemency and ordered him to be fined 3,000 dirhams.