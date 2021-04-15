A 30-year-old young man was injured this morning at the crash your car against a bus in the Murcian district of Gea and Truyols, as reported by sources from the Emergency Coordination Center and the firefighters of the Murcia City Council.

The incident was registered around 6.30 am, in the district of Gea and Truyols, in Murcia, when, for unknown reasons, there has been a collision between a bus, which was not carrying passengers, and a passenger car.

Firefighters from the Murcia Firefighting and Rescue Service (SEIS) have come to the scene, with nine troops and two vehicles, a first exit and a polysocorro, who have rescued the driver of the tourism, a young man of 30 years.

As a consequence, the young man has been injured and has been transferred in an EMU from 061 to Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia.