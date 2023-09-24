Sunday, September 24, 2023, 2:37 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A woman in her 30s died this Sunday in a residential building in the Madrid district of Villaverde as a result of several stab wounds, as Emergencies Madrid reported to Europa Press.

The victim was on the landing of the stairs of a building on Doña Francisquita Street, had several stab wounds and was in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Agents from the Municipal Police of Madrid and the National Police have begun advanced resuscitation maneuvers that the Samur-Civil Protection paramedics have continued upon arrival for more than 30 minutes, although the woman has not recovered her pulse and has had to confirm his death.

The National Police investigates what happened. As reported by the Corps, the Scientific Police and Homicide Group VI went to the scene, who have taken charge of the investigation to clarify whether it is a case of gender violence.

If confirmed, the number of women murdered by sexist violence would rise to 48 this year, which is one less victim than those murdered for this reason in the entire year 2022, when 49 women died from sexist violence.

Until now, and waiting to know more details about the woman who died from stab wounds in Madrid, seven women have been murdered by gender violence during the month of September, the same ones who died from this scourge during the month of August. .