This Sunday, a large intervention team rescued a surfer, 30 years old and from Madrid, who had become trapped on the rocks of Punta Ballota, in Suances.

Following the warning from another surfer who managed to get out of the water, the 112 Cantabria Emergency Assistance Center mobilized the Cantabria Government helicopter, Suances Local Police, Torrelavega firefighters, Civil Guard and the ground intervention teams of civil protection of the autonomous Executive.

Given the impossibility of carrying out the rescue by the Government helicopter, the Maritime Rescue helicopter was mobilized.m The firefighters, with the help of a rope, managed to pull the surfer to a block of rocks out of the influence of the waves.

Subsequently, with the collaboration of all the resources mobilized, they lifted the affected person to the top of the cliff. The rescuer and the aircraft doctor also joined this group.