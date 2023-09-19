A 30-year-old man turned himself in to the police, admitting to being the driver who hit and killed Vassil Facchetti

The hit-and-run driver he hit has handed himself over to the police Vassil Facchetti. The 28-year-old man was hit while trying to cross the road, away from the pedestrian crossing. The driver left him in agony on the ground and ran away. Despite the timely intervention of health workers and transport to hospital, the boy did not make it. He was in cardiac arrest and passed away forever shortly after reaching the health facility.

The investigators viewed the surveillance cameras in the area and they immediately started looking for the hit-and-run driver. Thanks to the images they traced back to one black mercedes. 15 hours after the road accident, a 30-year-old man handed himself over to the police, admitting to being a hit-and-run driver. It would seem, according to some rumors that have emerged, that a few hours earlier he had tried to derail the investigation, reporting the theft of his car.

The tragedy happened on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Vassil Facchetti had just spent an evening with his friends in a club. He was up there Jenner Avenue in Milan, he was trying to cross the road away from the pedestrian crossing when a car hit him and threw him onto the asphalt. The driver left him dying on the street and ran away. Now he will have to answer for his actions, includingfailure to assist.

Unfortunately, the doctors who responded to the scene and those in the emergency room were unable to do anything to save the 28-year-old’s life. Vassil Facchetti was born in Bulgaria but lived in Settimo Milanese with his adoptive family. He worked as a barbam and loved two wheels and his adorable little dog Paco, who he adopted last October. On his social profile, there are numerous photos of landscapes and moments of aperitifs and dinners with friends. The last post dates back to August 15th: a beautiful sunset over the sea.