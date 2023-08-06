30 day deadline
The British newspaper “Metro” said:
- If you own an iPhone 8 or X, it’s time to ditch them, because they won’t support the upcoming iOS 17 update.
- These two phones were released in 2017, and Apple usually stops supporting older iPhone models after six years.
- iPhone 8 and iPhone X owners will not be able to get the latest software or feature updates.
- They will also miss out on all new security updates, which makes phones more vulnerable to threats like malware and viruses.
- iOS 17 is expected to be released in mid-September 2023, which means that users have a period of about 30 days.
- The replacement value in good condition for the iPhone X is currently about $190, the iPhone 8 is $90 and the iPhone 8 Plus is $152.
iPhone phones will support the new system
- iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
- iPhone SE
