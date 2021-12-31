RC Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:45



The National Police have found a three-year-old minor and her 47-year-old father dead in a home in the central district of Madrid. The National Police officers went to the place, located at number 91 Amparo street, near the Lavapiés Metro, and found the body of the father, a 47-year-old man of French nationality, and of the 3-year-old Spanish girl.

The discovery occurred last night when the mother gave the warning at about a quarter past nine at night, since she saw light in the house but could not locate the father, from whom according to the first investigations, she was separated.

The main hypothesis, according to police sources, indicates that the man had murdered the minor and later took his own life.

Citizen Security agents, the Group of Violent Crimes of the Scientific Police and homicides traveled to the scene to proceed with the investigation. In addition, the team of psychologists from Summa 112 had to attend to the mother of the deceased minor and the grandmother, who were at the scene, as reported by Emergencias Madrid.

The number of minors killed by vicarious violence this year stands at seven (44 since 2013, when data began to be collected). Another 28 minors have been orphaned by sexist crimes during 2021 (334 since 2013).