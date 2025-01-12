A 3-year-old girl died this Sunday after being run over when she was crossing a pedestrian crossing and accompanied by two adults, the Gran Vía de Villaverde, in Madrid, as reported by Emergencies Madrid.

The fatal accident occurred at 6:00 p.m. at a pedestrian crossing not regulated by a traffic light, which the girl He was crossing with two adults and some other minors, and after the tragic event the driver of the vehicle stopped, without fleeing, according to the same source.

After 40 minutes of resuscitationthe SAMUR-PC health team that went to the scene could only confirm the death of the little girl.

Police Station Agents Judicial Traffic Police The Municipal Police have carried out the report and are investigating what happened.

A psychologist from SAMUR-PC has assisted the family members and friends of the victim.