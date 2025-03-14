A three -year -old Palestinian boyidentified as Amjad Hazem Abed, died this Thursday When being allegedly reached by gunfire of Israeli soldiers In the Gaza Strip in the middle of high the fire, local sanitary sources reported.

Local emergency services indicated that the child, whose father died in the conflicthe died in the neighborhood of Shujaiya, in the east of the city of Gaza, north of the enclave, because of the attack of the Israeli military.

Van 48,500 people dead in Gaza

Last Tuesday, at least four people, including two brothers, They died in another Israeli attack in the Netzarim corridoran artificial road built by the army that divides the strip in half, according to the Gazatí civil defense.

Nails 90 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began, On January 19, according to the figures of the Ministry of Health of the Enclave, controlled by the Islamist organization Hamás.

In total, since the war between Israel and Hamas began, on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 48,500 people In Gaza, most women and children, according to local authorities.