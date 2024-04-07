The tragedy shocked the residents of the Antiguo neighborhood of San Sebastián yesterday afternoon. A 3-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle that, apparently, was doing a maneuver “at low speed” in Errotatxo Square, between Matia Street and Zumalakarregi Avenue.

According to municipal sources reported to Diario Vasco, the event took place after 8:00 p.m. in a nearby garage, when a vehicle was facing the entrance and exit ramp. In that maneuver is when, for reasons that are being investigated, the fatal collision of the minor occurred.

The emergency services treated him 'on site' and, despite trying for several minutes, they could do nothing to save his life. It was not until an hour and a half later that the child's death was finally confirmed. The Municipal Guard is investigating the facts to clarify the circumstances in which the dramatic event occurred.

Hundreds of people who were in the San Sebastian neighborhood at that time were shocked by what happened around the square, which remained sealed to facilitate the work of the health workers and municipal agents brought to the scene. However, after trying to treat the minor, emergency teams were only able to confirm his death. The removal of the body occurred around 9:30 p.m., once the forensic judge arrived in the area. At that same time the hearse arrived and the traffic officers proceeded to reopen traffic on Matia Street, after being closed for almost two hours.

Reduced visibility



Some eyewitnesses assured that the accident could have occurred at the moment when a car was facing the ramp of the garage where a group of children were playing. At first, it was the neighbors and workers from the neighboring establishments who raised the alarm and called 112.

And the area where the accident occurred is an interior plaza that has access to two garages. Visibility was reduced, even more so with the lack of light in the late afternoon.

The place where the tragedy occurred is a busy square located between Matia Street, at the beginning of this important artery of the neighborhood, and Zumalakarregi Avenue, a point where there are also numerous hospitality establishments, which were heavily frequented by residents. neighbors, on a spring afternoon that invited people to fill the streets.

At that time there were many children playing in the area and, after the fatal accident occurred, they were picked up by their parents to leave the place. The event has shocked the neighborhood and provoked heartbreaking displays of pain from the relatives of the deceased.